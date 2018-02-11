'Violet Evergarden' Anime Spoilers: Titular Character's Past to Finally Catch Up to Her in Episode 6?

Violet Evergarden Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, “Violet Evergarden,” based on the light novel series of the same name written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase.

Just when the titular character has finally found a good stride in her new career path, a person from her past reappears to present a new complication on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Violet Evergarden."

Following her formal training as an Auto Memoir Doll, Violet has been making significant progress in her letter writing job. In the previous episode, she even helped the kingdoms of Drossel and Flugel cement a peace treaty with the wedding of Drossel's princess, Charlotte, and Flugel's prince, Damien.

Things might not have been easy at first, but with the help of Damien's doll, Cattleya Baudelaire, Violet was able to convince the two royals to write their own letters to each other so that they could better convey their true feelings.

This episode was also the first time that Cattleya saw a smile on Violet's lips as she began to understand how it was such a perfect day for the prince and the princess' wedding.

However, upon returning home, she was greeted by Naval Captain Dietfried Bougainvillea, her former master's brother who openly expressed his disbelief at her new job. After all, how could a soldier, who had killed so many of his men, be writing letters now?

What memories will this spiteful comment stir in Violet's mind? What parts of her past with Gilbert Bougainvillea resurface, and how will this affect her current disposition? Will this derail her from her current goal of finding out what her master's last words mean? Could this be the end of her days as an Auto Memoir Doll?

"Violet Evergarden" airs on Wednesdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also currently streaming on Netflix in Canada and the U.K. and will premiere in spring for the U.S.