Violet Evergarden Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, “Violet Evergarden,” based on the light novel series of the same name written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase.

The search for the meaning of the words "I Love You" has begun on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Violet Evergarden."

The premiere episode introduced audiences to a woman named Violet, who turned out to be an Auto Memory Doll working at the CH postal company. However, as it was revealed later, Violet was really more than any of the dolls of her kind. She was actually previously known as "the weapon," and she has fought right alongside a certain Gilbert Bougainvillea on the battlefield, until such time when they were both too injured to keep going.

After the war, Violet found herself getting hired by Claudia Hodgins, a friend of Gilbert's who has founded the CH postal company. Violet began working as a ghostwriter, who carried people's thoughts and converted them into words. And even though it has been a while since she last saw her master, or even knew where he could be right now, she has not stopped thinking about the times they spent together, especially that final moment when Gilbert was telling her to keep on living.

He also told her those strange words, "I love you," with what seemed to be his final breath.

Now Violet is determined to find out what those words mean. And despite being just a doll with no heart, and a former military doll to boot, it seems that she will stop at nothing to fully understand the message that her master has left her with.

But can a doll truly understand what love is? Will her history on the battlefield be a hindrance for her to build the proper human connections she needs in order to realize what it means to love and to be loved?

The series is based on an award-winning light novel series written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase, which won the grand prize in the novel category at the fifth Kyoto Animation Awards held in 2014. It was officially published in print in December 2015 under Kyoto Animation's KA Esuma Bunko imprint.

It has reportedly been listed with 14 episodes.

"Violet Evergarden" airs on Wednesdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also currently streaming on Netflix in Canada and the U.K., and will premiere in spring for the U.S.