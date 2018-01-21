'Violet Evergarden' Episode 3 Spoilers: Can Titular Character Survive a Strict Doll Training Course?

Violet Evergarden Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, “Violet Evergarden,” based on the light novel series of the same name written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase.

What does it mean for someone to say "I love you" to someone else? A former soldier of war who has never known what real emotions mean hopes to find the answer as an in-training Auto Memoir Doll on the Japanese anime series, "Violet Evergarden."

The previous episode saw Violet, who has since been hired as an Auto Memoir Doll at Colonel Hodgins CH postal company, take a more active approach to her search for answers by offering to write a romantic letter with rather unfavorable results for both the client and the recipient. This helped her realize what she lacked in skills and showed an interest in getting better at her job by agreeing on a Doll training course.

This incident may have also helped Violet make her first real friend in Erica, the Auto Memoir Doll who initially confronted her about her motivations for working at the ghostwriting department of the CH postal company, but later came to Violet's defense after realizing her own insecurities about being an efficient Auto Memoir Doll.

But could training as a type of Doll that she has not been designed to be in the first place, be enough to help Violet gain the proper skills and perspectives to do her job at the ghostwriting department well? Will this. in turn, help push her to the right path towards finally understanding what her former master, Major Gilbert Bougainvillea, meant when he told her those words?

Moreover, how will the truth, which Gilbert's good friend Hodgins has chosen to keep, eventually affect Violet should she manage to gain enough semblance of emotion to comprehend love?

"Violet Evergarden" airs on Wednesdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also currently streaming on Netflix in Canada and the U.K., and will premiere in spring for the U.S.