'Violet Evergarden' Episode 6 Spoilers: How Will Dietfried Impact Main Character's Life?

Violet Evergarden Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, “Violet Evergarden,” based on the light novel series of the same name written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase.

The series' eponymous character may have chosen to take on a much gentler path, but can she really be free from her past and its implications on the Japanese anime series, "Violet Evergarden?"

Fans were left hanging on the edge of their seats when the previous episode brought a complication to Violet's path in the form of her former master's brother Naval Captain Dietfried Bougainvillea. What could have been a warm reunion between two soldiers who have shared their past in the battlefield, was marred by resentment and a menacing accusation from Dietfried.

Apparently, while Violet was still a soldier fighting alongside Major Gilbert Bougainvillea, she had a hand in killing countless of people, which unfortunately included many of Dietfried's men. Will this accusation trigger a part of Violet's forgotten memories that will then kill all hopes of continuing on as a non-violent Auto Memoir Doll?

How will Violet handle this revelation, and what other truths will she be learning from this fateful encounter with Dietfried? Will he be more open about telling the former soldier that Gilbert is not coming back anymore as opposed to Claudia Hodgins' decision not to tell Violet about his friend just yet?

"Violet Evergarden" airs on Wednesdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also currently streaming on Netflix in Canada and the U.K., and will premiere in spring in the U.S.

A special program will delay this week's broadcast time by 10 minutes on ABC Asahi Broadcasting and TV Aichi.

In other news, the first volume of the Blu-ray and DVD editions have been scheduled to be released on April 4 and will reportedly feature the theatrical screening versions of the first three episodes, which bear some differences from the episodes aired on TV.