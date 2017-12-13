Violet Evergarden Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, “Violet Evergarden,” based on the light novel series of the same name written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase.

Kana Akatsuki and Akiko Takase's award-winning light novel series, "Violet Evergarden," is finally hitting the anime scene in January 2018. A key visual art and a new promotional video have also been released for the upcoming anime adaptation.

The video features main protagonist Violet Evergarden, a repurposed Auto Memory Doll, and her search for the true meaning of the words "I love you." It also previews the series' official image song "Violet Snow," which is performed by Aira Yuki. The song was previously launched with English subtitles back in 2016 in the upcoming series' first promotional video.

YouTube/KyoaniChannel

On the other hand, the opening theme titled "Sincerely," and the ending theme titled "Michishirube (Guidepost)," will be performed by True and Minori Chihara respectively.

Additionally, a third key visual art has also been launched along with the words, "The girl does not yet know the meaning of 'I love you,'" as translated by Anime News Network.

The series is set in a world wherein robots, known as Auto Memory Dolls, exist. While they were initially created to simply assist a scientist's blind wife in writing her novels, they are later on repurposed as weapons of war.

At the end of this war, which lasted for four years, an Auto Memory Doll named Violet retires from fighting and finds herself working at a postal company, with the haunting memory of a certain phrase that the most important person in her life has previously told her.

But can a robot really find, and thus understand the meaning of such words as, "I love you"?

The source light novel reportedly won the grand prize in the novel category at the 2014 Kyoto Animation Award, and its first volume was subsequently published by Kyoto Animation in 2015 under their KA Esuma Bunko imprint.

The anime series is being directed by Taichi Ishidate, with Reiko Yoshida taking charge of series composition. Takase herself will serve as the adaptation's character designer and animation director.

"Violet Evergarden" premieres next year on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, and on Thursday, Jan. 11, at midnight JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series official site. Episodes will be streamed online via Netflix in Japan in January 2018, and worldwide in spring 2018.