Vivo Showcases Its First In-Display Fingerprint Scanner-Toting Smartphone

(Photo: Vivo) The Vivo X9.

Vivo has introduced the first smartphone in the mobile scene to boast the long-awaited and sought after under-display fingerprint sensor.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was the venue for the big unveiling and so far, those who got the chance to try it hands-on are happy with the experience and walked out of the event feeling excited about the possibilities it paves the way for.

To make this feat possible, Vivo made use of the in-display fingerprint scanner by Synaptics known as Clear ID, which was only announced during the end of last year. The company is already mass producing the tech for Vivo and four other top smartphone manufacturers.

How it works is the screen will show when and where a user needs to place their finger on the display. A fingerprint image will mark the exact area, which is where a home button will usually be found, and it pops up when a user raises or picks up the handset.

The in-display fingerprint sensor then disappears when the Vivo device is unlocked, allowing users to enjoy the tall display without interruption.

Android Headlines did point out that the fingerprint sensor requires the display to be active when unlocking, which might come as a disappointment to those who were hoping that they can use the biometric technology without waking the display.

But the blue lighting effect that seemingly shows how the device scans the fingerprint from underneath, which adds to its neat and futuristic feel, will make up for that for now.

Vivo is yet to give a name to the device that totes the in-display fingerprint sensor although the company said that the thin bezeled-handset is ready to be mass produced.

That being said, users will be able to get their hands on it sometime this year. Exactly when that will be, Vivo said they will make the announcement about that bit of information early 2018. Watch the in-display fingerprint sensor in action below.