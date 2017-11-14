Vivo V7 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals Premium Design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and More

Following the launch of its Plus-branded sibling, the Vivo V7 is the next device to see the light of day and thanks to a brand-new leak, users are treated to a first look at the device as well as its key specs.

Unsurprisingly, Vivo V7 will look much like the Plus version, but a tad smaller with a 5.7-inch FullView display with high-definition (HD) resolution as shown in the leaked live images and promotional materials.

(Photo: Vivo) The Vivo V7 Plus.

It will still boast a metal build and the design with the physical buttons found on the right-hand side. A fingerprint scanner is located on the back under the primary camera.

The Vivo V7 also sheds much of its bezels in favor of a premium, seamless look that many top-of-the-line smartphones such as the LG V30 and Samsung Galaxy S8 have started adopting.

While the handset has the appearance of a flagship, the Vivo V7, like its big brother, will come with midrange-grade features only.

It will reportedly be powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at 1.8GHz, which is most likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor — the same unit found on the Plus model.

This hardware setup will be paired with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage, which is half the storage capacity of the Plus version.

Vivo V7 will also get the same set of cameras seen in the bigger iteration — a 16 MP shooter on the back and a 24 MP selfie snapper on the front.

The handset will reportedly be equipped with a 3,000-mAh nonremovable battery, which is slightly smaller than what the Vivo V7 is packing, which is a 3,225-mAh unit. It will run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box juxtaposed with FunTouch OS 3.2.

The Vivo V7 is expected to be unveiled in Indonesia on Nov. 16 and then on Nov. 20 in India. It will reportedly be priced at RP 3,799,000, which is around $280.