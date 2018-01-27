REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco Chinese company, Vivo, is the first smartphone maker to introduce a mobile device with in-display fingerprint scanner during the CES 2018.

Vivo has finally released the world's first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner called the Vivo X20 Plus UD.

During the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this month, Vivo took the lead as it became the first smartphone maker to produce a mobile device with an in-display fingerprint reader, beating the world's top companies Apple and Samsung in doing so.

A few weeks later, the Chinese company released the Vivo X20 Plus UD, which sports the said biometric authentication feature, to its home market.

As the smartphone's name suggests, the device was released under an already existing Vivo smartphone lineup, last year's X20 series, but offers the new fingerprint scanning technology as a main upgrade compared to its predecessors.

Like the X20 Plus and X20 devices, the newest Vivo smartphone is built with a Super AMOLED display panel and has an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It also runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processing chip clocked at 2.2 GHz and has 4 GB of random access memory.

Like the other X20 devices, the X20 Plus UD sports a dual camera system with 12-megapixel and 5 MP lenses plus another 12 MP sensor at the front. The device with the in-display fingerprint scanner also has a 3,900-milliampere-hour battery component which is similar to that of the X20 Plus' battery.

Meanwhile, one notable improvement applied to the X20 Plus UD compared to its sibling smartphones is its standard 128 GB internal storage on top of the staple microSD slot that supports up to 256 GB additional memory.

During the X20 Plus UD's presentation at CES 2018, Vivo confirmed that the in-display fingerprint scanner would have several purposes other than unlocking the device and also promised that it would not interfere with other graphics while the user is actively using the smartphone.

In a statement, Vivo said: "A graphical UI will show up on Vivo's smartphone screen in any scenario that fingerprint recognition is required, such as when the screen is off, during software unlocking, or even mobile payment authentication. Users can press the fingerprint graphic on the screen to perform unlocking, payment and other operations."

Meanwhile, it has not yet been confirmed if the Vivo X20 Plus UD will be released in other regions.