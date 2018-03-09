Vloggers Seek Alternative Streaming Sites to Avoid Internet Censorship

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration taken October 25, 2017.

Controversial vloggers have recently been searching for alternative sites to post their videos. This news shortly follows the recent shutdown of multiple channels by streaming giant YouTube most of which focus on right-winged political points of view, conspiracy theories, and pro-gun advocacies.

As reported by Polygon, one of the most popular alternative streaming sites right now is SteemIt, with Ned Scott as CEO. The site welcomes any and all would-be vloggers due to the minimal regulations and policies that the site has. Scott is an advocate of free speech, which is why he was highly-motivated to create the alternative service.

Scott stated that the streaming giant is overly reliant on advertisements to constantly increase their cash flow, which could be hindering their ability to respect free speech. Additionally, this may have caused the company to incessantly worry about other people's points of view, and how they take in the different types of information contained in the huge number of videos that are on the site.

Users are rewarded through cryptocurrencies, as well as the blockchain technology. These are primarily the modes of payments that vloggers can attain through StreemIt. Another similar site is BitChute, whose creators share the same sentiment of free speech as the SteemIt CEO. Furthermore, these creators feel that internet censorship is something that should not take place, thus creating safe havens for those who share similar ideologies.

In other news, conservative groups have been expressing their disagreement with the fact that YouTube has decided to partner with the Souther Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to help them decide which of their uploaded content is deemed too offensive for the general public. However, it is notable to mention that the streaming site has reached out to numerous groups to aid them in moderating and taking down offensive content as well.

It is notable to mention that SPLC is recognized by some as a "hate group," which is why conservatives are questioning YouTube's decision to seek their help in curating their content.