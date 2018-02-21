Facebook/Volkswagen Promotional image for ID Vizzion

Volkswagen is set to launch its ID Vizzion fully electric, self-driving luxury car at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

The car manufacturer has revealed a teaser image for the upcoming premium sedan, which looks to be a comeback version of its 2016 flagship Phaeton.

The upcoming Vizzion that stretches 201 inches from bumper to bumper would possibly be a long, low-slung sedan with a rakish roofline, based on early sketches. Its front end features thin headlights and the back-lit emblem, similar to that of other ID concepts like Buzz and Crozz.

Vizzion is the fourth introduction into the ID family, which features all-electric concepts. It will be fully autonomous and is being classed as premium.

It will have a total system power of 302 bhp, which can reach a top speed of 111 mph. Its 111 kWh lithium-ion batteries would allow it to go 413 miles on a single charge, taking into account the energy recovered from the regenerative braking system. Since it is an autonomous vehicle though, its AI should be able to minimize the energy used on brakes. Twin electric motors will power its four wheels.

With no stirring wheel, pedal, or any visible control, its spacious and clean interiors allow for four passengers to comfortably enjoy the ride, while a so-called "digital chauffeur" takes them to their destination.

Passengers can communicate with the car's "virtual host" through voice prompt and gesture control. All the passengers' habits are also stored so the digital assistant would know what kinds of comfort and entertainment should be offered.

The ID Vizzion is part of Volkswagen's pledge to electrify its 300-car lineup by 2030, with at least 20 all-electric cars already introduced by 2025. The Volkswagen group was pushed into making this $40 billion move after it was caught cheating on a diesel emissions test, now called dieselgate, back in 2015.

The golf-sized ID Vizzion is expected to be released in compact class come 2020. It should be followed by ID Crozz then the ID Buzz.