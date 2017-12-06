Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Rally Car With 272 HP Revealed

Volkswagen A promotional image for the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.

Volkswagen unveiled the Polo GTI R5 — a new rally car designed for race enthusiasts — during a special driving presentation at Mallorca, Spain on Dec. 4.

The Polo GTI R5 is based on the new Polo GTI hot hatchback; however, the former has been optimized to deliver a higher level of performance. The new rally car also integrates what the German automaker's motorsport division has learned while winning four world titles in the World Rally Championship (WRC) from 2013 to 2016.

The track-only vehicle is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Though the powertrain is smaller than its production-ready sibling, the Polo GTI R5 is able to churn out more power at 272 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

The rally car comes with a five-speed sequential racing transmission and an all-wheel-drive system that enables it to conquer rough road conditions. It can go from 0 to 62 miles per hour (mph) in 4.1 seconds.

To compare, the 2018 Polo GTI is powered by a 2.0-liter engine that produces 200 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a six-speed DSG transmission and comes with a front-wheel drive. The streetcar can go from 0 to 62 mph in 6.7 seconds.

Other upgrades include a more aggressive exterior design with a sporty front bumper, extended fender flares and a large rear spoiler. To meet racing regulations, the Polo GTI R5 also comes with various safety equipment including a roll cage.

The Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 is scheduled for homologation next summer. In anticipation of this, the rally car has already been undergoing testing and development since earlier this year.

"The Polo GTI R5 came through the initial tests without any problems. The feedback from the test drivers was very positive," said Volkswagen Motorsport technical director François-Xavier Demaison.

The Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 is already available to order in Germany with a starting price of €23,875 (about $28,200). First deliveries to customers will be in the second half of 2018.