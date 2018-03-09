YouTube/Netflix A screenshot of the Paladins from the Netflix original series "Voltron: Legendary Defender."

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" has been a critical success, and it has breathed new life into the animated franchise.

Fans have been gorging themselves on the series ever since it first made its debut back in June of 2016, and they have not really let up since then.

With five seasons having already been released since that June 2016 debut, it would seem that the series is due for an extended break of some kind, but that is not expected to be the case.

Instead, several more episodes of the series are expected to be made available this year.

After quickly going through the six episodes of Season 5, Collider's Dave Trumbore spotted a tease at the end of the last episode which confirmed that the next season will be released soon. To be more specific, Season 6 is already expected to be made available to fans on June 15.

Remembering that Season 5 was just released a few days ago, fans are likely happy to know that they are just a little more than three months away from getting new episodes.

Unfortunately, it is still unknown at this time just how many episodes will be included in Season 6 of "Voltron: Legendary Defender," so that is something fans will still have to watch out for,

Now, with Season 6 due out in June, there is a decent chance that even more seasons of the show could be released this year.

As What's on Netflix's Kasey Moore pointed out in a recent article, it seems as though the series is settling into a pattern of releasing new seasons around every three months or so. That could mean that Season 7 will be released around September, and there is an outside chance that Season 8 will be out in time for December.

That assumes that the series will continue to go with these shorter seasons. If the series opts to go with longer seasons again as they did with the first two, the wait may be extended.

More news about "Voltron: Legendary Defender" should be made available soon.