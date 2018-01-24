'Voltron' Season 5 News: Official Premiere Date Might Be Revealed at Emerald City Comic Con

(Photo: Facebook/VoltronOfficial) Promo image for the "Voltron: Legandary Defender" animated series on Netflix.

New details about "Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 5 might be released soon.

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" will be heading to the upcoming Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) on March 1. Reports speculate that on the show's panel, the season 5 trailer and/or release date might finally be announced by the producers. Although there is no confirmation yet, it is believed that more details about the next installment will be revealed during the event.

On Monday, Jan. 22, voice actor Josh Keaton announced the show's ECCC schedule via Facebook.

"Hey Voltron fans! Did you see all the weird stuff on the Voltron handles this weekend?" Keaton asked, referring to the emerald and coffee photo posted on the show's Facebook page. "Well, those were clues to a very special announcement."

He added, "On Thursday, March 1st, 'Voltron: Legendary Defender' is coming to Seattle for Emerald City Comic Con. We'll be in the main room at 6:15 pm. So Pacific Northwest, get ready to form Voltron."

Meanwhile, Playmates has recently released new Voltron toys that will take fans back in time. Since Voltron's debut in the 80s, different remakes of those toys have been released over the years. Fans will be thrilled to know that a new line of Voltron figures are now out in the market.

It's worth noting that the individual Lions from Playmates won't break the bank. Compared with the previous Legendary Defender Lions that had a few issues, the latest releases have a much bigger range of movement. Removing any of the Lions will also be much easier with the new toys. They are now available on Amazon and other retailers in the United States.

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for "Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 5. While waiting for the new episodes, fans can watch the fourth season on the streaming platform.