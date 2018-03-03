'Voltron' Season 5 Spoilers, News: EPs Talk Show's End As Season 6 Release Date Announced

YouTube/Netflix A screenshot of the Paladins from the Netflix original series "Voltron: Legendary Defender"

The fifth season of "Voltron: Legendary Defender" has just been released, to critical acclaim no less, but there are already talks on the show's future.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, executive producers Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery talked about when the conclusion of the beloved super robot's story will happen, revealing that there is indeed an "end in sight."

"You know we knew we wanted to wrap this thing up. Exactly how many episodes that that happens in, I don't know if we're at liberty to say just yet, but we definitely considered an ending as we went into this show. We didn't want to leave it on a big, open-ended -- you know, not knowing what happens to everybody," Dos Santos explained.

Montgomery adds that when "Voltron" is close to the finish line, fans will immediately know story-wise because they will make it pretty clear. Add to that the fact that Netflix has committed to a total of 78 episodes for "Voltron." So far, 45 have already been released including the ones from the latest season. Doing the math, fans will no doubt see a lot more of the Paladins of Voltron in the years to come.

Season 5, obviously, will not mark the end of the show just yet. The animated series has long been renewed for a sixth season. In fact, Netflix has recently confirmed in a new promo that "the battle will continue" in new episodes that will be available to stream come June 15.

There is no information at the moment how many episodes "Voltron" season 6 will have, but it should be no less than seven. Fans will remember that the latest season was supposed to have 13 episodes, but it was split into two with the six episodes comprising season 5.

It is too early to think about the end of "Voltron" at the moment, so fans can simply direct their energies on binging season 5, which is being regarded as one of the show's best run yet.