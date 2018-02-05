Waiting Game for New 'The Incredibles 2' Trailer Continues

Facebook/The Incredibles "The Incredibles 2" will immediately pick from where the first movie ended.

"The Incredibles 2" is opening in theaters in a few months, and fans are already clamoring to see more footage from the sequel to the hit animated film. Last Sunday, fans expected a new trailer to air during the Super Bowl, but that did not happen. Now, many are wondering when Disney will drop a new teaser for the film following the release of the first international trailer in November.

Disney has always had a strong presence at the Super Bowl. Last week, rumors swirled around that the studio had purchased a 30-second spot and a 45-second spot to showcase two new movie trailers during the event, and many speculated that one of those spots could be for "The Incredibles 2." Unfortunately, there was no trace of the film during last Sunday's Super Bowl.

With no new trailer dropped during the event, it looks like "The Incredibles" fans should keep playing the waiting game with Disney for now. Just because the film did not make it to the Super Bowl does not necessarily mean there is something to worry about, especially since Disney had just unveiled new characters and cast members from the sequel last week. Since the film is arriving in June, it is possible that the studio is still in the process of preparing for the highly anticipated second trailer's release in the coming weeks.

Last week, Disney announced the new "The Incredibles 2" cast additions and dropped new character details for the previously announced stars. The newcomers include "Better Call Saul" star Jonathan Banks as Rick Dicker, a government leader who heads the Super Relocation Program. Rick helps the members of the Parr family keep their superhero identities secret.

Sophia Bush is also joining the cast as the young Elastigirl fan, Voyd, who dreams of becoming a superhero. She possesses the rare ability to create voids by along objects to disappear.

"The Incredibles 2" arrives in theaters on June 15.