Walmart Black Friday 2017 Deals: Full Ads Up, With Great Deals for Apple Devices

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and so is Black Friday, that annual retail event that kicks off the start of the holiday shopping rush. Retail giant Walmart has put out their ads for this year, and buyers can already bookmark their deal of choice for next Friday, Nov. 24.

Walmart has put out some of their online deals early this year when they opened this month with their Opening Act Holiday Specials. This was just a preview of the main bulk of their deals, however, as the retail chain finally posts their Black Friday Ad for this year.

REUTERS/Mike Blake A Walmart store is seen in Encinitas, California.

This promo material is no quick read, too, as Walmart puts out 32 pages of deals for Nov. 24, as listed out and by Best Black Friday. This handy list itemizes the offers Walmart is making available when they officially start their Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Night, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. local time.

Buyers don't have to brave the cold and the lines to get their items, too, since two-day shipping is provided free of charge, as long as the order totals $35 or more. All the deals, including that Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $298, can be ordered and paid for online via Walmart's website.

Forbes is also telling shoppers to skip the Apple store this season for their yearly upgrade for their iPhone, iPads, Apple Watches or MacBooks. Retailers like Walmart have way better deals than what Apple can offer with their vouchers, and so do other outlets like Best Buy, Kohl's and Target.

Walmart is offering Apple products for hefty discounts on Thanksgiving, starting from their Apple iPad 32 GB model which they are selling for $249. That's already $80 off for the fifth-generation iPad.

Buyers looking for the fan-favorite iPhone 6 can get the 32 GB model for $129, a $70 savings over the sticker price. Those looking for the newer models, like the iPhones 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and X, can also qualify for a huge $300 Gift Card for AT&T and Verizon.