Walmart's Black Friday 2017 Sale: Big Discounts on Consoles and Games Revealed

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Walmart flashes Black Friday Sale ads on in-store TV screens in 2016.

Walmart recently revealed its 32-page ad for the Black Friday 2017 sale, and some of the highlights were without a doubt the long list of discounted games on top of the retailer's good deals on gaming consoles and accessories.

Like many retailers, Walmart will offer discounted gaming consoles in the Black Friday sale. A 1 TB PlayStation 4 console will be available for $199 after a $100 discount, while a 500 GB Xbox One S unit will be discounted to $189. Both purchases come with one wireless controller.

Walmart will also offer a bundle comprised of a PS VR unit with a copy of the recently released "Gran Turismo Sport" for $299 -- a $100 discount. The retailer is also expected to offer the Nintendo 2DS pre-installed with "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" for only $79.

The Black Friday sale is also a great time for gamers to expand their games library.

Walmart also exclusively offers a combo pack of the new "Call of Duty: WWII" game plus "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" for $59 for PS4 and Xbox One. But for those who only want "Call of Duty: WWII," Walmart has made the game available for only $43, saving about $16.

An array of 2017-released games will also be discounted in the Black Friday sale. The list includes "The Evil Within 2," "WWE 2K18," "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," "Need for Speed Payback," "Forza Motorsport 7," "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," and more. Other earlier launched games also get lower prices during the Black Friday event, including "Grand Theft Auto V," "Overwatch," "Super Mario Maker," "Battlefield Revolution," and many more.

Purchasing these games from Walmart on the day of the Black Friday sale will get players as much as a 50 percent discount as all above-mentioned titles will be available for $29.

Players looking to buy new controllers can also wait a few more weeks so they can get them at much lower prices. The PS4 controller will be priced $39 -- instead of $60 -- and will be available in Black, Blue Crystal, Magma Red, and Green Camo colors.

Nintendo Switch users who want new wired controllers can purchase them for $17 after a $7 discount.

Xbox One controllers in Black and Winter Forces colors are also discounted by over $20 and will be sold at $39 during the Black Friday sale.

Every customer can purchase a maximum of five Xbox Live 3-month subscription cards for only $12.50. On a regular day, it comes with three months of membership to the platform and costs $24.99.

Walmart stores will open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. local time. The discounted items will also be available online starting at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 24, the day of the Black Friday sale.