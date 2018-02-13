Walt Disney World, Other Disneyland Theme Parks to Increase Ticket Prices Again

Seeing Mickey Mouse and the gang is about to get even pricier this year. The price for a vacation to any of the Disney theme parks in the U.S. is going up, although the company has yet to see a drop in attendance even after the previous increases.

It's not just the tickets that are going up, too. Regular tickets are now $4 more expensive, and now costs $119 for each adult and $113 for a kid at the Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, and that's just for the non-peak season, as USA Today noted.

Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes Visitors walk towards the Sleeping Beauty Castle during a visit to the Disneyland Paris Resort run by EuroDisney S.C.A in Marne-la-Vallee.

It will get even more expensive during the peak season, with prices now $5 up from last year's, meaning adults will need to shell out $129 for themselves plus $123 for any kids with them to get in.

Even the cheapest tickets, the ones sold during the dead bottom of the theme park season, are now priced at $109 for adults and $103 for children, for a $2 price hike.

It gets even pricier over at Disneyland in Anaheim, California with regular tickets now costing $7 more. That's $117 for adults, which soars to $135 during the peak season for an $11 price increase.

Even the parking rates have been increased as well, with regular spots costing $2 more and preferred parking spaces boosted by $5, meaning choice spots could go for as much as $45.

These price hikes may still be not enough to stop the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland from reaching maximum capacity and turning away visitors during peak dates, as Cinema Blend noted. These new prices could be the company's way to somehow keep the parks from getting overcrowded, perhaps while making more profit in the meantime.

Disney theme park ticket prices have seen some increases over the last few years, but they have still attracted droves of families nevertheless. With upcoming new attractions like "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" coming to the parks later, massive crowds are expected during the holiday season, price hikes or not.