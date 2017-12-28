Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Temporary Closure on Christmas Day Disappoints Theme Park Goers

Reuters/Barbara Liston Security officers staff the entrance at the Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, U.S. June 13, 2016.

Theme park goers were upset when Walt Disney announced the closure of the Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando Florida, last Christmas. According to reports, the park had to be temporarily closed on Christmas Day after it had reached its maximum capacity of 100,000.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, Walt Disney took to Twitter to announce the park's closure, saying, "Magic Kingdom Park is not admitting new guests at this time; however, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park are welcoming all guests. Barring unforeseen circumstances, we anticipate Magic Kingdom will reopen by 5:30 p.m. today."

The announcement disappointed several guests who had one-day tickets to the park but were not allowed to enter. After Disney Florida broke the news about the park's temporary closure, fans of the world-famous theme park took to social media to air their grievances about the move to close the park, with some even saying that the allowance of admitted guests was "unsafe."

"Too late. This is a terrible experience. The park is so packed you can't even walk. Chaos waiting to happen," one Twitter user said. Another tweeted, "Imagine traveling to Disney for the holidays only to be told you can't enter Magic Kingdom because it's packed to capacity."

Apparently, the studio did not anticipate the large influx of guests on that day, hence the sudden closure. However, while new guests were no longer permitted to enter the park's premises, those with multi-day or multi-park tickets, Annual Passholders, Park Hoppers and re-entries and guests staying at Disney Resorts were all allowed to enter the Magic Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom is one of the most popular attractions in Walt Disney World. Other attractions in the park include Tomorrowland's Space Mountain, Liberty Square's The Haunted Mansion, Adventureland's Pirates of the Caribbean, Fantasyland's Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Liberty Square's Hall of Presidents and the Cinderella's Castle.