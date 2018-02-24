'Warcraft 3' Remaster Rumors: More Details Pointing To Much-Awaited Upgrade Emerge

Blizzard Entertainment A promotional image for "Warcraft 3"

"Warcraft 3" is reportedly getting the remaster treatment.

This is after the latest patch for the game rolled out by Blizzard Entertainment, which included a new a new launcher that is similar to the Battle.net one that is triggered when the game is being installed.

"Warcraft 3" was first released in 2002, and while the studio has been updating it ever since, this new approach has many under the impression that they are cooking something up with regards to the classic game.

This new style is the developer preparing to bring "Warcraft 3" to the Battle.net client and that it will ultimately be remastered. This is not too impossible especially with Blizzard releasing a remastered version of "StarCraft."

IGN also points out a phrase on the patch notes that indicates it will be the "last version to support Windows XP," which gives the impression that big things are coming gamers' way.

The speculation heightens with Blizzard having announced an invitational tournament for "Warcraft 3" set to take place on Feb. 27 and 28. It will allow users to try out the biggest changes they added to the title via the patch.

In the announcement, they wrote, "We love and continue to support our 'Warcraft 3' community, and we're excited to see classic competitors...try out all the new PTR changes for themselves — including balance adjustments to many heroes, 16:9 widescreen support, and more – all playable now on the PTR."

The expectation is that "Warcraft 3" remaster will be made official at the invitational with Polygon pointing out that it was this time last year that the "StarCraft" remaster was announced.

From the looks of it, Blizzard is very keen on adding a new spin to their classic titles, and "Warcraft 3" might be next in line. After all, fans have been hoping for this to happen after "StarCraft" was remastered.

For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet. Thankfully, it should not be long before "Warcraft 3" fans get the official details.