'Warface' Latest News: Crytek to Add Battle Royale Mode in Game as Limited-Time Feature

The "Battle Royale" trend is officially at its peak, as Crytek hops on the bandwagon with their free-to-play title "Warface" introducing a new gameplay mode. The development team is releasing their take on the "PUBG" formula on their next update for a limited time.

This mode is expected to be a testing ground for both players and developers, during which, the studio can hopefully gain enough feedback and test some iterations. Crytek could be looking to make an entire game out of these as the final package, depending on the results, according to PC Gamer.

Warface/Crytek GmbH Crytek's "Warface" is bringing a limited-time Battle Royale mode to the free-to-play game.

Unlike Tencent's latest project called "Glorious Mission," this new "Warface" update does try to mix the formula up a bit by not copying "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" wholesale. For one, this new "Battle Royale" scenario takes place on a large desert map, but the essential parts are there.

The safe playing zone will shrink over time, forcing the remaining players to commit to an attack. There's also the luck element in the form of random loot. Unlike "PUBG" and its clones, players are not parachuted in — they are spawned on the ground instead.

The "Warface" team may be launching this as a one-time testbed for a future launch, but they are giving out achievement badges, too, as they listed out in their announcement post. The studio has not given an exact date, though, other than it will be before the end of this year.

"The game mode will be available in the next update, only for a limited time. We would love to hear what you think of it, and once we have your feedback to act upon, we'll improve the game mode and it'll be back!" the "Warface" team assured fans in their announcement.

More details are expected to come up in the coming weeks when Crytek releases more updates.