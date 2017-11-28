'Warframe' News: PC Version Receives Weekly Update, Consoles to Follow

Over the weekend, "Warframe" received minor updates that might have slipped unnoticed. Written below is a quick summary of the changes and the bug fixes the developers unleashed recently.

Facebook/PlayWarframe Promotional image for 'Warframe'

Only PC gamers received a recent batch of updates. Console teams are still hard at work for the next deployment coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The development team did not say when it will be available on consoles.

While casting the Sleight of Hand booby traps nearby objects, with the update, it now produces jewels that are capable of drawing in enemies. When used with Hall of Mirrors, multiple jewels, smaller ones, are also conjured. It also comes with the same ability to attract enemies.

When jewels are placed in the light, a radial explosion to nearby enemies will occur, but if jewels are set in the dark, a radial blind will be generated.

Multiple improvements have been made to the "Plains of Eidolon," the latest expansive landscape situated on Earth that was introduced in last month's update.

Developers fixed overall transition from the Plains to Cetus. They fixed the issue that made players lose functionality if they died in transition to Cetus from the Plains, and they got rid of whatever was making Hosts slow, which consequently made clients abandon their squads while moving into the Plains.

Other fixes made to the Plains of Eidolon include the bug that made the Latchers spawn at high levels in the Plains, which immediately killed objectives. They also got rid of a few problems with the End of Mission screen and the Capture Target's deviation from the usual navigation path when in the Plains.

Furthermore, the developers increased the range of two-handed Zaws by 20 to 25 percent and revamped Nyx's ability to produce allied Infested by Mind Controlling a Boiler and then attacking it with Melee.

"Warframe" is currently available on Microsoft Windows PCs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.