'Warhammer: Vermintide 2' PC News: 500,000 Units Sold in Less Than One Week

Facebook/vermintide A promo poster for the video game "Warhammer: Vermintide 2."

The latest role-playing game (RPG) title by developers, Fatshark, "Warhammer: Vermintide 2," has just been released but it is already selling well.

The Sweden-based developers of Fatshark, who are also the publishers of the game, have expressed their gratitude publicly for the warm reception of fans after "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" sold more than 500,000 units, digital and physical, after less than a week following its release on the Windows PC alone.

Fatshark CEO Mark Wahlund stated that the developers did not anticipate the success that the game would have in such a short period of time. Going beyond the 500,000-unit mark is such a "milestone" for them. The game has also accrued 200 million minutes of watched gameplay through the video game streaming site, Twitch. The game was released for the PC on Thursday, March 8.

The numbers derived from Twitch means that a lot more players are probably going to eventually purchase the game. Comparatively speaking, "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" has so far sold less than the previous title, but the first game took two years to sell two million copies. It is safe to assume that the sequel could possibly break this mark in a few months.

The game is a fantasy RPG that combines the cooperative play style of "Left 4 Dead" by Valve, with setting and character options similar to those of "Diablo" by Blizzard. The game provides players with multiple types of scenery and terrain of the post-apocalyptic world of "Warhamer," as well as a vast array of monsters that usually come in large numbers.

Players will be able to wield different types of melee and range weapons, depending on their preference.

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" is now available for PCs, with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions to arrive sometime this year.