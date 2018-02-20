'Warhammer: Vermintide 2' Release Date: Rats Set to Arrive on March

Facebook/fatsharkgames Promotional image for 'Warhammer: Vermintide 2'

After much anticipation, Fatshark Games announced the PC release date for "Warhammer: Vermintide 2." The developer also hosted a recent livestream panel where they showcased the game's supers and RPG elements.

The sequel to "Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide," the game still retains its predecessor's dark tone and atmosphere. However, the team also revealed that they are looking to take a different direction with the game with some interesting ideas.

"Being passionate fans of the Warhammer IP, we've always wanted to create a Warhammer sequel that both stayed true to the beautifully dark atmosphere of the world but also brought new ideas and experiences for players," Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund said. "It's been years of work but on March 8th we look forward to joining forces with players everywhere to defend Helmgart from evil."

Among these new changes include the overhaul of the game's loot system where at the end of each match, players will be able to roll a dice to determine which weapons they will receive as a reward. This is in addition to five different characters and 15 hero careers, new environments, and a new enemy faction called Chaos.

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" will still feature the same multiplayer first-person gameplay with a structure is similar to Valve's "Left 4 Dead" series. Players will team up with three others against a race known as the Skaven, a race of rodent-like monstrous creatures, in the city of Ubersreik.

Originally announced back in August of 2017, the game is set to be released on March 8, 2018 for the PC. So far, Fatshark has not announced release details for consoles suggesting that it will likely come as soon after the PC release.

Fatshark also announced a pre-order exclusive beta for "Warhammer: Vermintide 2," which will begin on Feb. 28. In addition to the beta access, those who pre-order the game on Steam will also receive the "Vermintide 1" DLC "Death on the Reik."