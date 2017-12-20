(Photo: Facebook/fatsharkgames) A promotional image for "Warhammer: Vermintide 2."

Like its predecessor, "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" is getting the console treatment as well.

Fatshark has announced that PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One versions of the highly anticipated first-person action video game will be released alongside the one for PC. There is no word yet if all iterations will be available simultaneously.

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" for PC is slated for launch in the first quarter of 2018 although the hope is for the console crossover not take as long as the first one did. Fans had to wait a year to be able to play the original on their Xbox One and PS4.

Unfortunately, a hint on a much later release lies in the fact that the PC version is already up for pre-order while the console versions are not. The question now is how long the gap between the releases will be. Fatshark is yet to provide details on this aspect.

What the studio announced are beta tests for the console versions of the sequel to polish the game and make sure it is of the highest quality when it releases to the platforms. Players can sign up for the beta here for the PS4 and here for the Xbox One.

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" follows the five heroes fans came to know and love in the first game as they take on an even greater threat — the combined forces of a malevolent and destructive Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde.

The official description for the game reads:

Prepare to be challenged like never before as you and your team desperately try to survive the never-ending onslaught. Choose between 15 different careers, climb the talent trees, customize your arsenal to fit your unique play style, fight your way through a myriad of stunning levels, and challenge yourself in our new Heroic Deeds System. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall — so will the Empire.

As fans wait for more information on the "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" console release, folks with the Xbox One X can now play the original game in all its 4K glory.