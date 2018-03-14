'Warhammer: Vermintide 2' Sells 500,000 Copies in First Week

Fatshark In just a week, "Warhammer: Vermintide II" manages to sell half a million copies.

Less than a week after it launched on March 8, "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" has already hit a new milestone as a statement from Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund confirms that they have sold over 500,000 copies.

"We are proud and happy that gamers worldwide have taken Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to their hearts," Wahlund said in a statement, adding, "500,000 games sold was a milestone that we had, but not less than a week after release."

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" is a cooperative first-person shooter that takes place in the "Warhammer" universe. Specifically, "Vermintide" tells the story of the End Times, a cataclysmic event that is said to bring the end of the world.

Players take on the role of one of five possible characters that each have his own unique weapons and abilities. Over time, as players complete missions and level up, they are able to choose specific career paths for each character, further emphasizing their uniqueness and customizability. There are three careers for each character for a total of fifteen.

Gameplay-wise, "Vermintide" plays very similarly to Valve's iconic "Left 4 Dead" series. Players group up in teams of four and must traverse through various stages filled to the brim with Skaven and the forces of Chaos. While majority of the foes will be simply grunt units, there will be the occasional special foes and mini-boss designed to halt progress altogether or pick off allies one by one.

Fatshark has already announced their initial plans for the game post-launch. Come April, they plan to release the first expansion back which should contain two new maps to explore and experience. On a more technical side of things, they are also planning to roll out dedicated servers and proper mod support within the coming months which should prove invaluable to having a smooth experience.

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" is available now on Steam. An Xbox One and PlayStation 4 port is expected to arrive later this year.