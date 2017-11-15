Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment Fire Editor Eddie Berganza Following Sexual Assault Allegations

DC Comics

Warner Bros and DC Entertainment have fired DC Comics Group Editor Eddie Berganza after investigating the sexual assault allegations against him. This was after Berganza was promoted to the position despite the objections from multiple women including former comics journalist and former editor Janelle Asselin.

"Warner Bros and DC Entertainment have terminated the employment of DC Comics Group Editor Eddie Berganza.," DC said in a statement following Berganza's firing. "We are committed to eradicating harassment and ensuring that all employees, as well as our freelance community, are aware of our policies, are comfortable reporting any concerns and feel supported by our Company."

The decision comes following a report by BuzzFeed detailing the accounts of multiple women who accused him of sexual assault. The report states that these women, some who were employed by DC at the time, Berganza to HR only for DC to ignore the allegations and him to remain employed.

Berganza's alleged behavior has for years has been an open secret, only becoming the subject of blunt gossip and open speculation. He rose through the ranks of DC comics and, despite persistent rumors regarding his inappropriate workplace behavior, the company's executive editor in 2010.

Two years later, Berganza inappropriate behavior was once again in the spotlight following a widely witnessed incident at a con where he assaulted a woman. The incident prompted DC to demote him to the still prestigious position of group editor for the "Superman" universe.

Berganza's continued employment at DC once again became a hot topic in the comic book community when in 2016, the company fired "Vertigo" editor Shelly Bond. The community was visibly angered by the fiasco asking DC why capable women such as Bond were being fired while Berganza, a rumored serial harasser, was allowed to remain.

With Berganza's firing, many are hoping that this dark stage at DC will be over for good. With rampant sexual assault now being brought to light not just in Hollywood and the comics industry, protecting women in the workplace should be the top most priority every organization.