Warner Bros. Announces 'Injustice 2: Legendary Edition'

NetherRealm Studios The cover art for the newest iteration of NetherRealm Studios' "Injustice 2"

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios have just announced "Injustice 2: Legendary Edition" for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

As seen on its official website and several online store listings, "Injustice 2: Legendary Edition" is a prepackaged bundle for "Injustice 2" that contains all the extra content that was added post-release. This includes all three Fighter Packs, the pre-order bonus character, and all the premiere skins.

With regard to the playable roster, the Legendary Edition will include Darkseid, Red Hood, Starfire, Sub-Zero, Black Manta, Raiden, Hellboy, Atom, Enchantress, and The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on top of the base cast of characters that the game launched with.

In addition to those, it will also have Power Girl, John Stewart, the Reverse Flash, Grid, and Black Lightning as premiere skins for certain characters.

The release of the Legendary Edition will also come with several new improvements to the original "Injustice 2." These include the Learn Hub, an expanded tutorial to help beginners get a feel of the game's unique mechanics, as well as some traditional fighting game practices. It will also boost the maximum level from the current 20 to 30 and, when players reach level 30, they will unlock a new augment slot. Finally, new gear items for all characters will be added down the line.

"Injustice 2" first came out in May 2017 to wide critical success. It won several awards after its release including the Best Fighting Game award at The Game Awards 2017. It has continued to receive a lot of content post-release such as the previously mentioned Fighter Packs. NetherRealm Studios recently added the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into the fighting game.

"Injustice 2: Legendary Edition" will be available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC and is scheduled to launch on March 27, almost a year after the game first came out. Pre-orders for the new edition are available now. The game will cost $59.99, according to official retailers.