Warner Bros. Bills Ben Affleck for Stolen Batarang from 'Justice League' Set

Reuters/Luke MacGregor Ben Affleck arrives for the European Premiere of "Batman V Superman."

After being plagued with questions about his own experience with sexual misconduct during their promotional tour for "Justice League," Ben Affleck is now making headlines again. This time, however, the controversy he's caught up in has to do with stealing.

According to reports, Affleck stole a batarang from the set of "Justice League" and is now being billed by Warner Bros. because of it. This was revealed by the "Batman" actor himself in an interview with Stephen Colbert last Thursday, during which the host asked him if he got to keep any of the props used on the set of "Justice League."

Affleck revealed that he did, though he said it shouldn't be categorized as theft since Warner Bros. is billing him for it. Answering Colbert's question, the actor said in jest, "There was some stuff that fell off the truck, like the batarangs and stuff."

The "Batman V Superman" actor then talked about the fallout of the event. "I keep getting these phone calls from the prop department, like, 'You sure you haven't found any of that stuff yet?'," he continued, drawing laughs from the audience.

Although Affleck admitted keeping a batarang from the set, he denied that what he did was stealing. "You can't exactly have been stealing if you got been billed for it, which is what happened to me. Turns out batarangs aren't cheap!" he said.

The actor did not reveal how much the studio is billing him for the batarang, but rumour has it that no matter how costly it is, it will just be a small deduction out of the considerable amount he will receive for playing the Caped Crusader in "Justice League."

Meanwhile, "Justice League" has been receiving mixed reviews from DC fans and critics since it opened in theatres over the weekend. It had lower-than-expected opening weekend figures and mostly unfavourable reviews from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but fans have given it a B+ score on CinemaScore.