Warner Bros. Drops First Trailer for Upcoming 'Bleach' Live-Action Film

Tumblr/bleach-movie Promotional image of Hana Sugisaki as the shinigami Rukia Kuchiki on the upcoming live-action film adaptation of Tite Kubo's popular Japanese manga series, "Bleach."

The live-action adaptation of the popular manga series "Bleach" is going to be released in a few months, and Warner Bros. has just dropped the first trailer for the upcoming film. Even those who haven't watched the anime or read the manga it was based on will agree that by the looks of the first trailer, the "Bleach" movie appears to be very promising.

"Bleach" is just one of the popular manga series that the studio is bringing to the big screen in the coming months. This week, the live-action adaptation of "Fullmetal Alchemist" arrived on Netflix. As July nears, Warner Bros. is ramping up the promotion of "Bleach," which will premiere in Japan in summer.

The first full-length trailer for the live-action "Bleach" is short, but it offers enough footage to make fans want to see it on the big screen. Based on the trailer, the film will start from the very beginning, with Ichigo living his day-to-day life as a high school student before eventually being introduced to the supernatural world of Soul Reapers. In the trailer, he is seen bumping into a horrifying Hollow before Rukia Kuchiki steps in. Things then take a turn for the worse when Ichigo takes the girl's power and becomes the Soul Reaper himself.

The official synopsis for the live-action film is not yet out, and the trailer does not give fans lots of details to chew on, so what's in store when the movie arrives is still a mystery. Based on the scenes shown in the trailer, however, it seems clear that the film will follow the mange rather closely. The "Bleach" series follows Ichigo Kurosaki after he absorbs every last drop of Rukia's energy and becomes a Soul Reaper whose mission is to protect the innocent from Hollows.

"Bleach" is set to be released in July in Japan.