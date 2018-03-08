Warner Bros. Eyeing to Get Christopher McQuarrie to Direct Upcoming 'Green Lantern Corps' Film?

Green Lantern The Movie Official Website Before donning the Deadpool costume, Ryan Reynolds first wore the Green Lantern suit.

Did Warner Bros. already find a director for their upcoming "Green Lantern Corps" film?

While the concept of the Green Lantern ultimately ended in failure with the 2011 film starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Martin Campbell, that doesn't mean Warner Bros. cannot try again. Now, it has been revealed that the film company is eyeing Christopher McQuarrie to direct the upcoming "Green Lantern Corps."

Fans would know McQuarrie as the man behind some of Tom Cruise's biggest hits. He previously directed "Jack Reacher," "Mission: Impossible - Rouge Nation," and "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Not only that, he also wrote the screenplay of the critically-acclaimed Tom Cruise film "Edge of Tomorrow."

With McQuarrie's possible participation in the upcoming "Green Lantern" film and his affiliations with Tom Cruise, fans have also speculated that Warner Bros. may also be aiming for the blockbuster actor to star in the film. However, no confirmation has come of this as of writing.

But despite the rumors of McQuarrie's possible involvement, Den of Geek published a report disproving these claims. According to the publication, Warner Bros. is not considering to get Christopher McQuarrie to direct the "Green Lantern Corps" film.

However, if the 49-year-old director were to direct the film, he would only be able to start working on the project once "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" makes its premiere. Right now, Warner Bros. is hoping for "Green Lantern Corps" to be released in 2020, and in order for them to do that, they would have to begin production soon.

Fans had been previously hoping that Hal Jordan or even John Stewart would appear in the "Justice League" film. This did not happen, but they still got a glimpse of a Green Lantern Corps member in the film. But with "Green Lantern Corps," fans of the superhero may finally get to see the role given justice if Warner Bros.' plans come to fruition.