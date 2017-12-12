Facebook/DC Films Warner Bros has updated its list of DC movies for future releases.

While there were rumors claiming that the future of the earlier announced DC movies of Warner Bros was in limbo, thanks to the disappointing box-office performance of "Justice League," the studio has allayed the fears of the die-hard DC fans as it revealed the updated lineup of its DC movies at the recently concluded Brazil Comic Con.

The reveal started with the presentation of the title card for the "Wonder Woman" sequel. However, as the title card does not include "2" in the title, it is now speculated that the movie will not be officially titled as "Wonder Woman 2."

Next to be presented was "Aquaman," which is totally expected as, after all, the movie is the next DC movie to hit the theaters. The Jason Momoa-starrer is slated to arrive in December 2018. Also revealed at the event were "Flashpoint," "Suicide Squad 2," "Shazam," "Batgirl," "Green Lantern Corps," "The Batman," and "Justice League Dark."

However, some could not help but notice that the state of the recently announced DC movies is devoid of the titles of the earlier announced movies Warner Bros said it would produce, including the standalone "Cyborg," "Gotham City Sirens," "Harley Quinn," "Joker and Harley Quinn," and the "Nightwing," and "Black Adam." Hence, it is now suspected that the newly revealed list can be those projects that Warner Bros has already given the green light to proceed.

Some suspect, though, that, just because the earlier announced movies that did not make it to the list this time are not really happening. As the DC movies arm of Warner Bros is said to be undergoing some major reconfiguration since the disappointing performance of its movies, with "Justice League" being the latest, the list may be updated again once the dust has settled.