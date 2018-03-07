Warner Bros. Pictures News: Longtime Executive Vice President of Domestic Publicity Retires

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard A security guard stands at the entrance of the Warner Bros beach during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 8, 2012.

Longtime executive vice president (EVP) of domestic publicity for Warner Bros. Pictures, Juli Goodwin, has resigned from her post after nearly 18 years of service to the successful studio.

According to reports, the reason why Goodwin resigned from her position is related to her family. Warner Bros. Worldwide Marketing president Blair Rich revealed that Goodwin sent out a memo to the entire office explaining her reason for leaving, as well as her gratitude for the many years and "remarkable" experience that she had with the studio.

Blair expressed in a public statement that on behalf of the studio, Goodwin is truly appreciated as the head of domestic publicity operation for "many years." Despite Blair's respectable position in the company, he also stated that he has learned a great deal from working with Goodwin, and that he wishes her all the best as she moves on to a new life outside of Warner Bros. Pictures.

The former EVP stated that her decision to leave was not an easy one, especially considering the countless achievements that she had made during her working period at Warner Bros. Goodwin also had a special mention in her memo to her team, who she described as an unparalleled group of people that she has had the privilege of working with.

The reason for Goodwin's departure is to focus on her family, and believes that she "owes them" her time and attention after working very hard at and with the studio. She believes that this decision marks a new chapter in her life, and that it will certainly be a "new challenge."

Goodwin's most recent accomplishments are attributed to films such as "Wonder Woman," "The Dark Knight," "American Sniper," and "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," "Dunkirk," and the "Matrix" trilogy.