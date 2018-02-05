Warner Bros. Sees 'Suicide Squad 2' as a 'Big Priority,' Actor Joel Kinnaman Says

Facebook/SuicideSquad Promotional image for 'Suicide Squad'

Little is known about how the development of "Suicide Squad 2" is going, but if "Suicide Squad" star Joel Kinnaman's recent interview is anything to go by, it looks like fans of the franchise have no reason to worry about the project not seeing the light of the day. In fact, according to the actor, the sequel to the first "Suicide Squad" movie is currently a "big priority" for DC Films.

The first "Suicide Squad" movie was not really a critical success, but it was undeniably a box office hit. it ended its run earning at least $740 million at the global box office, which was not that bad for a DCEU film. Because of that, it did not come as a surprise to fans when the studio announced last year that they were in the process of developing a sequel.

With details about "Suicide Squad 2" still scarce, many wonder if DC and Warner Bros. are still actually working on it. In a recent interview to promote his Netflix series "Altered Carbon," Kinnaman, who played Colonel Rick Flag in the first movie, revealed that the sequel is a big deal for the studio.

Asked when they would finally see a script or start shooting, Kinnaman said, "I just know that they are working intensely on it. I know it's a big priority at Warner Bros. but it's an equally big priority to get it right. We all felt that we had lightning in a bottle, in a way, and it partly got away from us, a little bit. It's really important to harness everything that was great about it, and then fix what didn't really work. So, I know they're working on it, and we'll see."

Kinnaman added that while he's excited to read the script for the sequel, he did not have any new information as of the time of the interview.

"Suicide Squad 2" is expected for release next year.