Warner Bros. Taps 'IT' Producer as New DC Films Head

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial Promotional image for "Justice League."

Warner Bros. has appointed "IT" and "Conjuring" producer Walter Hamada as the new head of DC films. The move is reportedly part of the studio's plan to restructure the organization following the disappointment of "Justice League."

"Justice League" was one of Warner Bros. and DC's most highly anticipated projects in 2017. After years of work on the project and despite its highly expensive production, however, the movie only turned out to be a box office disappointment. According to reports, it is due to this that Warner Bros. has decided to shake things up a bit by hiring someone to take charge of DC Films.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hamada would now serve as the president of DC film production, a position previously held by Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. Last month, Berg exited his post to become a production partner with Warner Bros. staple Roy Lee, while the studio gave Johns an advisory role. With Johns still a key part of the company's operations, he will now work closely with Hamada as the chief creative officer.

In an official statement, Toby Emmerich of Warner Bros. said, "Walter is creative, resourceful, and committed to excellence, and will bring those qualities to his oversight of our superhero films. I'm confident Walter and Geoff, working with our filmmaking partners, will deliver films that will resonate with both broad global audiences as well as DC fanboys and fangirls."

Aside from overseeing DC Films, Hamada is also tasked to oversee the comic book movies that Warner Bros. produces outside the DC canon. Before being tapped as the new head of DC, Hamada served as a production executive at one of Warner Bros.' arms, New TV Line. During his tenure in the said company, he shepherded some of modern cinema's biggest hits like "The Conjuring," "Annabelle" and "IT."