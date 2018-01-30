Warner Bros. Unveils First Trailer for 'Deep Blue Sea 2'

Facebook/DeepBlueSea Promotional photo for "Deep Blue Sea"

The trailer for "Deep Blue Sea 2" has been released, teasing yet another horrific and action-packed shark tale. The film follows the events in the original film that hit theaters in 1999 and features the same elements of gore and underwater horror.

The sequel centers on a shark conservationist named Dr. Misty Calhoun, who gets invited as a consultant for a classified project run by pharmaceutical billionaire Carl Durant. In the trailer, Dr. Misty Calhoun looks extremely shocked to know that the company uses the highly aggressive and impulsive bull sharks as their test subjects.

Unlike the upcoming sequel, "Deep Blue Sea" featured mako sharks instead of bull sharks. Based on the footage, however, one can see that there are noticeable similarities between the story beats and plot of the original film and the sequel, making it appear as though "Deep Blue Sea 2" is more of a remake than a sequel. Like the original film, "Deep Blue Sea 2" also features sharks attacking the facility and humans trying to escape, as seen in the trailer.

However, when Warner Bros. announced the project last year, creative executive Matt Bierman emphasized that "Deep Blue Sea 2" is going to be a "true sequel." "We are a true sequel. we wanted to keep the spirit of 'Deep Blue Sea' and why people love it. The research that was used on the sharks in 'Deep Blue Sea 2' comes from the mythology and story line of the first movie. We have given the lead shark a personality and hope the fans will embrace that as it really helps the storytelling and the narrative in a way that first one didn't," he said, adding that compared with the original film, "Deep Blue Sea 2" has a much slower build.

Production on "Deep Blue Sea 2" started in July last year. It does not have a release date yet, but fans can expect it to come out sometime this 2018.