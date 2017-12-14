Warner Bros. Unveils Upcoming Movies in the DCEU Slate

Facebook/JusticeLeagueMovie "Justice League" is predicted to end its run with an estimated total of 0 million.

Warner Bros. has unveiled the slate of upcoming films in the DC Extended Universe at the recent Comic-Con in Brazil. Surprisingly, many of the most talked about DCEU films are not included in the lineup.

Since "Justice League" opened in theaters, many DC fans have been worrying about the future of the DCEU. The movie debuted with the lowest opening weekend in the history of DCEU, and rumor has it that its box office underperformance might alter the course of the DCEU as a whole.

Earlier this week at Warner Bros.' presentation at Comic-Con Experience 2017 in San Paulo, Brazil, the studio offered fans a glimpse of the lineup of upcoming DCEU films, and the presentation mainly included title cards. Although the slate looked almost the same as the previously-revealed slate of movies, there were a few notable exceptions.

The slate started with a title card for the "Wonder Woman" sequel, which featured the "Wonder Woman" logo with Roman columns beside it. There are speculations that the way it was written possibly indicated that "Wonder Woman 2" is not the official title of the upcoming movie. "Wonder Woman II's" inclusion in the lineup didn't come as a surprise for fans, considering how well-received the first "Wonder Woman" was both critically and commercially.

Other movies included in the lineup are "Aquaman," "Flashpoint," and "Justice League Dark," as well as "Suicide Squad 2," "Batgirl," "Shazam," "Green Lantern Corps" and "The Batman." "Justice League Dark" was previously being worked on by Guillermo del Toro, but it was reported that he had already dropped the project, leading to speculations that it was already dead. To fans' surprise, it was included in the slate. "Flashpoint" also made it to the lineup despite previous speculations that it would no longer see the light of the day because of "Justice League's" poor box office performance.

Meanwhile, talked-about DCEU movies that surprisingly didn't make it in the lineup are "Cyborg," "Justice League 2," "Harley Quinn" solo movie, "Deadshot," "Black Adam" and "Deathstroke."