Warner Bros. Wants to Get Everything Right in 'Suicide Squad 2,' Joel Kinnaman Reveals

New rumors suggest that 'Suicide Squad 2' will not be released until after 'Gotham City Sirens' is out.

Following the disappointing box office performance of "Justice League," Warner Bros. is reportedly hoping to get everything right in its future films, including "Suicide Squad 2." Although the first "Suicide Squad" movie turned out to be one of the lowest-rated DC comics movies ever, it still was a box office success, grossing $746.8 million worldwide against its $175 million budget.

Although casting reports about "Suicide Squad 2" have already surfaced previously, plot details of the movie are still kept under wraps. While not much is known about the direction of the second installment, original "Suicide Squad" star Joel Kinnaman revealed in a recent interview that the project is a huge priority for Warner Bros. After appearing in the first movie, Kinnaman is set to reprise his role as Rick Flag in the second movie.

Speaking with Collider, Kinnaman said that while he does not know much about "Suicide Squad 2," he knows that the studio is working intensely on it. "I know it's a big priority at Warner Bros., but it's an equally big priority to get it right. We all felt that we had lightning in a bottle, in a way, and it partly got away from us, a little bit. It's really important to harness everything that was great about it, and then fix what didn't really work. So, I know they're working on it, I'm very excited to read something, but I don't have any new information," said Kinnaman.

Kinnaman went on to tease that the characters in the second installment are extreme, so it would be more effective to see them "with less sorcery." According to him, fans will get to see how extreme the characters are if they see them in conjunction with real people.

If everything goes as planned, "Suicide Squad 2" is set to premiere in 2019.