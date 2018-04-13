'Warranty Void If Removed' Stickers Are Illegal, the FTC Finally Ruled

Most gadgets, especially computers, come with one or more stickers that are placed over screw slots or seams. Companies have always warned users that they will void their warranty if these stickers were damaged or removed, but it turns out, it's illegal to withhold warranty this way according to the Federal Trade Commission.

FTC has posted a press release last Tuesday, April 10, to clear up the debate once and for all. Any companies who say that users should only use specified parts or service providers to keep their warranty are generally doing something illegal, according to the agency.

Pixabay/Bru-nO "Warranty if Void" stickers often discourage owners of consumer devices and appliances from taking their gear to third-party shops for repairs or cleaning.

Specifically, statements like these are prohibited by the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, except for a couple of very narrow provisions that allow for an exception. Companies should not hold a user's warranty hostage to a sticker or brand name parts and services except when the "warrantors provide the parts or services for free or receive a waiver from the FTC."

Most if not all "Warranty Void if Removed" stickers will generally run afoul of this ruling. FTC also gave a few more examples, like the way some companies insist that "The use of [company name] parts is required to keep your . . . manufacturer's warranties and any extended warranties intact."

Other companies would not allow other products or consumables to be used with their devices, including printer inks, batteries or the like. Usually, the warrantor would add something in the packaging to this effect: "This warranty shall not apply if this product . . . is used with products not sold or licensed by [company name]."

Wikimedia Commons/DirkvdM The inside of an MSI Wind Netbook U90x. None of the stickers inside should mean anything with respect to the device's warranty, as FTC recently ruled.

Of course, most people are already familiar with the "Warranty Seal" sticker. The sticker itself may be placed on screw slots or panel seams such that they get in the way of opening up the device for repair or cleaning. Usually, the manufacturer would add something like "This warranty does not apply if this product . . . has had the warranty seal on the [product] altered, defaced, or removed."

All these and similar statements are violations of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and are thus illegal in all but a handful of cases. The FTC has also sent off warning letters to six companies in the US, according to Engadget.

The agency has asked these companies, some of which are marketing and selling automobiles, mobile devices or video consoles in the US, to kindly review their warranty materials to ensure that they are doing right by the Warranty Act.

The FTC also noted that in their letters, they notified the companies that FTC staff will be checking up on their websites over a 30-day monitoring period. If the companies still haven't put their materials in compliance, any violations found may be met with law enforcement action from the agency.

If any user in the US happens to encounter "Warranty Void if Removed" stickers and similar labels in the future, a quick post to the FTC complaint website will have the company hopefully peeling them off in no time.