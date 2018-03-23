'Warriors Orochi 4' Coming Later This Year

Koei Tecmo, which has just announced the next "Warriors Orochi" to be launched for Japan, has quickly followed up with a reveal of a western localized "Warriors Orochi 4" for North America and Europe this year.

It will be the same game as "Warriors Orochi 3" in Japan, although Koei Tecmo and Omega Force has not yet announced the platforms the games will be coming out for, as Gematsu noted.

Youtube/Koei Tecmo America "Warriors Orochi 4" is currently planned for 2018 due to the series' popularity with its fans, as Koei Tecmo announced with a teaser video on Youtube on Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018.

For a variety of reasons, "Warrior Orochi" games are numbered one step higher when they come out in the west after coming out in the Japanese local market. It's the same case with the "Dynasty Warriors" series, which is now about to come out with its ninth installment for the Western regions as well.

The start of this unusual tradition dates back to the release of the second "Warriors Orochi" title, which came out in Japan as "Musou Orochi: Rebirth of the Demon Lord," while out in the west, it was launched as "Warriors Orochi 2."

By the time that the next launch for a "Musou Orochi" came about, Koei Tecmo has already stuck to this numbering scheme by branding it as "Warriors Orochi 3" for the overseas market, and launching the same game as "Musou Orochi 2" in Japan.

"Many fans have requested it and it's finally coming! Warriors Orochi 4 is currently planned for 2018! #warriorsorochi4 #KTfamily," Koei Tecmo also announced via a Twitter post earlier on Monday, March 19.

The video below is a very brief teaser clip for "Warriors Orochi 4," the continuation of the "Warriors Orochi" western series, which will be coming out to the US and western markets sometime later this year. More details are expected later on the game's official website and social media accounts.