Was Zack Snyder Fired by Warner Bros.?

Facebook/batmanvsuperman Zack Snyder working on the set of "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice" with Ben Affleck

Last year, DC fans were surprised when original "Justice League" director Zack Snyder abandoned the project, allegedly due to a family tragedy. However, a new report suggests that Snyder did not really leave the project but was fired by Warner Bros.

Snyder left "Justice League" long before the film arrived in theaters. Shortly after he had left, Warner Bros. announced that Joss Whedon would replace him as director. Now, it looks like there's a twist in this story, as a new report claims that Warner Bros. actually fired him after Snyder failed to please the studio when he presented his first cut of the film.

According to reports, Snyder started working on "Justice League" soon after the conclusion of "Batman V Superman." Because "Batman V Superman" turned out to be one of DC and Warner's biggest box office disappointments, Warner Bros. reportedly had to keep a close eye on Snyder's work on "Justice League." Unfortunately, after showing the Warner executives his first cut of the film, Snyder failed to meet their expectations, so Warner had to look for a new director to helm the project.

Speculations about Snyder being removed from the project a year ago also intensified when Snyder's cryptic tweet from a year ago resurfaced. In January last year, the director tweeted, "Never compromise, not even in the face of Armageddon." The tweet has led to speculations that this might have something to do with the end of Snyder's deal with Warner Bros.

Former Variety reporter Josh L. Dickey also revealed in a post, "Since I'm shifting into DGAF mode, here's a hot one for ya: Zack Snyder was fired from DCEU just over 1 year ago. Couldn't write it quite that way at the time, but was able to tap dance around it."

As of now, neither Warner Bros. nor Snyder has commented on the issue so fans should take these reports with a grain of salt.