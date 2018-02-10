A New Declaration for Religious Liberty

WASHINGTON — Over 400 Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders from all over the world affirmed on Wednesday a new declaration calling for the global protection of religious minorities and marginalized communities.

The "Washington Declaration" was unveiled after two days of collaboration among hundreds of interfaith leaders who gathered for the three-day "Alliance of Virtue" conference organized by the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies and its leader, Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, a Saudi Arabian Islamic Studies professor.

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/news/400-muslim-christian-jewish-leaders-sign-washington-declaration-for-religious-tolerance-216788/