Washington Redskins Place Rob Kelley and Will Compton on Injured Reserve After They Suffered Injuries Last Sunday

(Photo: Reuters/Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports) Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley (32) is gang tackled by the Dallas Cowboys during the game at AT&T Stadium, Nov. 24, 2016.

The Washington Redskins have made a number of roster moves after running back Rob Kelley and linebacker Will Compton suffered injuries in Sunday's 38–30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Redskins have confirmed that they have placed the two starters on the injured reserve list and signed free agent defensive end Caraun Reid along with second-year running back Byron Marshall off the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. The team also waived defensive lineman Brandon Banks and released Tavaris Barnes from their practice squad.

Kelley got hurt in the first quarter of last Sunday's game and he was diagnosed with a left high-ankle sprain along with a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain. The former Tulane University standout has recorded 62 carries for 194 yards with three touchdowns in seven starts this season before his latest injury. He has also missed two games due to rib and ankle injuries earlier this season.

Samaje Perine is expected to get the starting job while Kelley is on the shelf.

"By looking at him at Oklahoma and what we've seen from the little bit of him here, [he's] probably better as the game goes on," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said of Perine on Monday, via the team's official website.

"I think he's the type of guy that can wear down a defense and then his low center of gravity will take over and he'll be able to bounce off some tackles," he added.

Marshall should see some playing time as well in the coming weeks since the Redskins are very thin at the running back position right now.

Meanwhile, Compton suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot in the third quarter of last Sunday's game.

The Fifth-year pro has recorded 19 tackles, three passes defensed, and an interception in nine games this season.

According to ESPN, the Redskins will sign linebacker Zach Vigil to take his place on the active roster.