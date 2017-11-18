Washington Redskins Roster, Injury News 2017: Jordan Reed Ruled Out of Sunday's Game Due to Hamstring Injury

(Photo: Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86) scores a touchdown past 53 and free safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second half.

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will have to sit out another game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

The team has confirmed that the Pro Bowler has been ruled out of this Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Reed originally strained his right hamstring in the first half of their 33–19 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 29, and he sat out their matchups against the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings in the past couple of weeks.

This will be the fourth game he misses this season. Reed also missed the Redskins' game against the Oakland Raiders earlier this season due to a rib injury.

The fifth-year pro actually participated in practice early last week, albeit in a limited capacity. However, he would suffer a minor setback in his recovery and he hasn't practiced since Nov. 9.

"It's just a lingering thing," Reed said, via the Redskins' official website. "The only way for it to heal is for you to rest it. We don't have time for that right now, so it could be confusing and sketchy trying to get back out there. The way I heard it I was decelerating so it wasn't really opening up, it was slowing down, so now every time I try to slow down I can feel it a little bit. I've just got to pay real close and stay on top," he continued.

Vernon Davis will have to step up once again while Reed is on the shelf. At age 33, the two-time Pro Bowl tight end is already past his prime, but he's still very productive. According to CBS Sports, Davis has recorded 18 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown in the three games Reed missed this season.

Niles Paul's status for the game is uncertain, but rookie Jeremy Sprinkle should see some playing time.