(Photo: Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens (36) deflects a pass from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) intended for Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) in the second quarter at FedEx Field, Nov. 20, 2016.

Washington Redskins strong safety Su'a Cravens has finally been cleared to resume football activities and he's planning to return to the field next season.

"My client suffered from Post Concussion Syndrome and, under the care of Dr. Michael Collins at the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Su'a has undergone targeted treatment and rehabilitation. He is now asymptomatic and cleared to return back to ALL THINGS FOOTBALL. Su'a is excited and looking forward to the 2018 NFL season and many years to follow," Cravens' agent, Fadde Mikhail, said in a statement.

The former University of Southern California standout had 34 tackles, a sack, one interception and five passes defended during his rookie year with the Redskins and he was projected to start at strong safety before the start of the 2017 season.

However, he would suddenly leave the team in September because of an undisclosed health issue, and people would not know what he was dealing with until his agent released the statement on Tuesday. Aside from post-concussion syndrome, he was also dealing with some personal issues at the time.

Cravens also sustained a knee injury during the 2017 preseason and he had to undergo arthroscopic surgery because of it.

The second-year safety flirted with retirement back in September, but the Redskins managed to convince him to return and delay his decision. He was placed on the reserve/left list, though, so he's ineligible to return this season.

Still, it's good to hear that Cravens' ready to play again.

During the 2016 season, Cravens suffered a concussion and he said it caused him to wear glasses full time because his vision was permanently impaired.

"Due to my concussion, my eyes have lost the memory to keep track of moving object, so I have to wear these for the rest of my life," Cravens said back in October 2016, via ESPN.