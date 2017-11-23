Washington Redskins Wide Reicever Terrelle Pryor Undergoes Ankle Surgery, Heads to the Injured Reserve List

(Photo: Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports) Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. (11) catches a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium, Oct. 2, 2017.

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor's disappointing season has taken a turn for the worse.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has announced that after visiting renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Monday, Pryor had opted to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his injured ankle and he has been placed on the injured reserve list, effectively ending his 2017 campaign.

"[Dr. Anderson] said the stuff he saw in there, he couldn't believe I was still playing on it," Pryor said on Friday, via ESPN.

"It's probably not going to work out with the plan as of right now. That plan isn't working. I'll come and compete, man, and whatever next year brings me, it brings me. As of right now, it hasn't been working, fitting. It is what it is. I'll try to get this thing as healthy as possible. Hopefully I'll have good news Monday," he continued.

Unfortunately, he didn't have anything good to share on Monday.

Pryor initially hurt his ankle after he took a low hit from safety Cody Davis during the Redskins 27–20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season. The hit was perfectly legal, but Pryor wasn't happy with the way he was tackled and he took to Twitter to ask Davis to aim higher next time.

The former Ohio State star actually tried to play through the injury and he managed to appear in nine games this season. He will finish the campaign with 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown.

Pryor signed a one-year contract worth eight million dollars to join the Redskins this offseason. The Cleveland Browns reportedly offered him a four-year, $30-million deal, but he turned it down because he believed he was worth more than that.

He took a gamble by signing a one-year deal and it would appear that he lost.