(Photo: Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) celebrates after defeating the Boston Celtics in game six of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center, May 12, 2017.

Washington Wizards guard John Wall has played with a sore left knee for months now, but it appears that he can no longer ignore the problem.

The Wizards have announced that Wall is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Jan. 31 and he's expected to miss significant time while he recovers. The team still hasn't provided an official timeline for his return, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that he's going to miss six to eight weeks.

Wall's has been dealing with the pain since November and he had to get his knee drained several times since then.

"It just proves that he wasn't the John that we know," Tomas Satoransky said on Tuesday, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "His knee was bothering him all season long," he added.

Satoransky should continue to get the start at point guard while Wall is sidelined. Bradley Beal will assume a greater share of the ball-handling duties as well.

"Over the last week, we saw he was dragging a little bit ... Decided going forward that it would be best for him to get a little cleanout," Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said of Wall during a media session before Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"The message is we just need guys to step up and take their game up a level. It's going to be tough without our best player," starting power forward Markieff Morris said.

"By the time he comes back, we'll be in the playoff push. Or just getting ready for the playoffs," he continued.

Wall is averaging 19.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in under 35 minutes per game this season. He's also shooting 41.7 percent from the field, 35.8 percent from three-point range, and 71.9 percent from the free-throw line.