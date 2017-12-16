'Wasteland 2: Director's Cut' Confirmed for the Nintendo Switch

(Photo: Youtube/inXile Entertainment) The official banner for "Wasteland 2."

"Wasteland 2: Director's Cut" is officially making its way to the Nintendo Switch.

The move was confirmed by Brian Fargo, founder of InXile Entertainment, the developer behind the post-apocalyptic role-playing hit, by sharing a photo of the game running on the console.

Fargo did not provide any more details about this such as the release date, but fans are excited of the prospect of playing "Wasteland 2: Director's Cut" on the Nintendo Switch.

How about a little tease... pic.twitter.com/Zwh8gL8cQL — Brian Fargo (@BrianFargo) December 12, 2017

In fact, some gamers who do not have the Nintendo console yet are looking to pick one up just to be able to play it on the platform. After all, having the game there means they could play it on the go, thanks to the portability of the Switch.

Fargo acknowledged how big of a deal the possibility of "Wasteland 2: Director's Cut" finding its way to the hybrid console is to fans:

I have to give props to Nintendo owners for your love of the machine. My Wasteland Switch screen shot had the quickest traction of most anything I've ever tweeted.

That being said, it looks like InXile Entertainment can look forward to a big reception of "Wasteland 2: Director's Cut" when it crosses over to the Nintendo Switch.

As far as the development process goes, it appears that it won't be long before gamers finally get their hands on this version seeing that it is already running on the platform.

Developed as an enhanced version of the original game, "Wasteland 2: Director's Cut" was released only on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in October 2015, a little over a year after the standard version was made available.

It is the first official sequel to the 1988 video game "Wasteland" and was made a reality by gamers backing the Kickstarter campaign set up for it.

"Wasteland 2: Director's Cut" came with visual upgrades care of the Unity 5 engine (the original was built on Unity 4.5), redesigned user interface and encounters.

More on the gameplay side, "Wasteland 2: Director's Cut" had expanded voice-over with more than 8,000 lines of prerecorded dialogue, new perks and quirks and the Precision Strike system.