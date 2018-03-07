'Way to the Woods' Releases New Trailer Featuring Two Deer Exploring a Strange World

Anthony Tan "Way to the Woods" tells the story of a deer and her fawn exploring a post-human world.

Independent developer and artist Anthony Tan surprised the internet yesterday when he released a trailer for "Way to the Woods," a game about a deer and her fawn exploring a beautifully serene yet dangerous world.

The trailer in question focuses on the two deer as they travel through what looks like a post-human earth. While man-made structures such as stores, train tracks, and even vending machines are present, not a single human is shown in the entire trailer, and everything looks ransacked and overgrown.

And with no humans, it seems the animals have come out to play. Through the trailer, the pair encounter wild dogs that presumably want to eat them, some docile fish that shine in the dark, a society made up entirely of cats, and, perhaps most interesting, some strange shadow creatures that appear to be following them.

As far as gameplay goes, it looks like the point of the game is to lead and take care of the younger deer as they explore the world and journey across the land. It has moments where the two are scavenging for food and the mother using her antlers to break windows and machines. On top of that, it looks like the older deer has some special ability to emit light from her antlers, and this light seems to scare away the shadow creatures mentioned earlier.

While the trailer itself came out of nowhere, this actually is not the first time the game showed up in the news. "Way to the Woods" first surfaced in 2015 when Tan posted images of his project on Reddit.

About a month after he posted those screenshots online, it was announced that Team17, the team behind the "Worms" series and publisher of several other indie games like "Yooka-Laylee," had reached out to Tan and negotiated a publishing deal with him for "Way to the Woods." And now, just a few years later, it seems that they are just about ready to finally release it.

"Way to the Woods" is set to release in 2019.