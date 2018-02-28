'Wayward Pines' Cancellation Update: Show 'Unlikely' To Return For Season 3

Facebook/WaywardPines Promotional image for 'Wayward Pines'

"Wayward Pines" is no more.

According to TVLine, Fox has decided not to renew the series for a third season. Although an official announcement has not been made, a source told the media outlet that the show's return is "unlikely" at this point.

There was still hope for the series last summer when Fox president David Madden revealed that he spoke to executive producer M. Night Shyamalan about potential storylines for season 3. However, it looks like those talks fell through, considering the new report.

"M. Night [Shyamalan] has talked to both [Fox CEO] Dana [Walden] and me recently about the possibilities of what a third season could be," Madden revealed at the time. "So we're going to be sitting down with him [to discuss] his thoughts and potential story ideas, casting ideas. So we haven't made any kind of decision yet, but we are talking about it."

The cancellation is also in contrast to what Walden revealed to TVLine back in August two years ago when she said she "definitely think there could be a season 3."

Fans should not be surprised about the show's cancellation, though, since "Wayward Pines" has not put out any new episodes since the season 2 finale back in 2016. The future of the show has always been a point of contention, with its unimpressive ratings tipping it over for the axe.

The show was only originally supposed to air for one season, but the positive reception prompted Fox to order a renewal. Many people believe that the quality of the second season declined as compared to the first.

It looks like fans will not get to meet the new characters that author and executive producer Blake Crouch previously teased. The mystery of the Abbies, as well as the fate of the baby Abbie introduced in the season 2 finale, will remain unknown for now.